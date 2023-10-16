After six days there are no longer any undefeated teams. Monday Night is Los Angeles Chargers-Dallas

There are no more undefeated teams. Philadelphia and San Francisco are surprised by the New York Jets and Cleveland, on the sixth Sunday the NFL delivers unpredictable results, against all logic. It’s difficult to identify favorites with a Super Bowl perspective after 40 days of the season. The Monday Night that will close the day is Los Angeles Chargers-Dallas.

New York Jets-Philadelphia 20-14

Eye-catching. First of all we see Aaron Rodgers at the game, he even makes a few throws pre-match after the Achilles tendon operation, yet it would be very early to imagine him at this point in the recovery program. Then on the gridiron Jalen Hurts messes up against all expectations: he throws 3 interceptions and ends up paying the price. The defense of the Jets (3-3) keeps them in the game until the end, Philly (5-1) lets them score on a run with Breece Hall with 1’45” to play to have one last offensive possession, but then fails to get nothing out of it, just incomplete throws. It’s the Jets’ first franchise win ever against the Eagles.

Cleveland-San Francisco 19-17

It’s raining in Ohio. Misfortunes rain down on the 49ers who first lose Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, the best offensive players, to injury, and then the game with a sensational error by freshman kicker Jake Moody, who misses the posts from 41 yards with 6″ to play. The Californians (5-1) had not lost in the regular season since October 2022. Cleveland (3-2) without the injured Watson, the quarterback, and the long-term injured Chubb, the running back, relies on the formidable defense, which forces the Brock Purdy’s first interception of the season and 3 sacks. And when the running game breaks through at the end, 160 yards in total, the surprise seems to have been served. But Purdy drags him up to the distance of a comfortable field goal, where, however, the pressure plays a bad joke on the third round choice of the 2023 Draft, Moody: oval kicked to the side!

Tennessee-Baltimore 16-24

The choice of the Ravens (4-2) to arrive in London early pays off. Or maybe it’s just that the Titans (2-4) are unwatchable on offense. The defenses look great against Ryan Tannehill and Lamar Jackson, who have a damn hard time throwing, the former because he is now immobile, the latter inaccurate. The best trained team, Coach Harbaugh’s, wins. Justin Tucker hits the posts 6 times, usual certainty. At the Tottenham Stadium, the third and final English match of the season – there is talk of a possible future Super Bowl in London – features more misdeeds, the interceptions of the quarterbacks and the expulsion of Kyle Hamilton, what feats. Malik Willis, who takes over for the injured (right ankle) Tannehill, then turns out to be a sack magnet. Yes, Derrick Henry scores a touchdown, Lamar invents some slalom runs and freshman receiver Zay Flowers convinces, but it’s just a little. The Titans desperation onside kick with 38 seconds left is the snapshot of their match. Crooked.

Other games

Cincinnati (3-3) beats Seattle (3-2) 17-13 thanks to the defensive prowess of Hobbard and Hill, who save Burrow, who was in trouble with the visiting pass rush. Detroit (5-1) wins 20-6 in Tampa (3-2) which this time only shows the color of the vintage shirts of the day. Goff explodes beyond 300 yards throwing. Miami (5-1) mortifies Carolina, still without a win, 42-21, spreading after initially finishing two tries down. Mostert scores 3 touchdowns. The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) overtake Arizona (1-5) 26-9 with a finally convincing running game and the usual unstoppable Kupp, Jacksonville (4-2) goes crazy 37-20 against Indianapolis, which may have to do freshman quarterback Richardson less so the entire season. Las Vegas (3-3) exacerbates New England’s crisis (1-5) by beating them 21-17, Crosby’s safety closes the score, Houston (3-3) continues to amaze, this time putting New Orleans 20-13 down ( 3-3). Successes also for Washington (3-3) against Atlanta (3-3), beaten 24-16, exposing the flaws of Ridder, the young opposing quarterback, and Minnesota, who beat Chicago 19-13. The Bears lose Fields to a right hand injury. Finally, on Sunday Night, a narrow success for Buffalo (4-2) over the remodeled New York Giants (1-5), defeated 14-9. Fear for the Bills’ running back, Harris, who ends up in hospital with a neck injury. Fortunately, serious damage appears to have been averted.

