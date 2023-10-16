The screening of the documentary Ice Cold on Netflix sparked many question marks regarding Mirna Salihin’s death. Moreover, in one scene you can see the moment when Jessica Wongso’s interview was suddenly stopped.

As is known, this woman is the only suspect in Mirna Salihin’s death. Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights, Prof. Eddy Hiariej, also spoke about the reason Jessica Wongso’s interview was stopped by officers.

He said that prisoners should not be interviewed.

“In fact, prisoners cannot be interviewed,” he said, quoted from the Net Discourse YouTube broadcast on Monday (16/10/2023).

This is only allowed under certain conditions.

“For what purpose? Prisoners can speak to the public, for example in cases that are being tried. We need his testimony, so he can speak, the trial will be held online,” he said.

“Or for example, a prisoner to reveal the remaining cases. For Jessica, what cases are still remaining?” he continued.

Furthermore, Prof. Eddy said that the prohibition on interviews was related to the security of prisoners. He also suspected that the sudden cessation of Jessica’s interview was because the woman violated the established rules.

“This is related to the security system. If it is permitted, then there are requirements. So my guess is, maybe when Jessica was interviewed, she violated one or two of the requirements and then she was stopped,” concluded Prof. Eddy Hiariej.

Meanwhile, the sudden termination of Jessica Wongso’s interview made the public suspect that something wrong had happened. As a result, now quite a few people have returned to support this woman.