Suara.com – Since the documentary Ice Cold which highlighted the Cyanide Coffee drama case went viral, not a few people have asked for Jessica Wongso to be released.

Hotman Paris Hutapea, who had an opinion regarding the Cyanide Coffee case, said that Jessica Wongso could only be released if she applied for clemency and it was approved by the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Apparently, Otto Hasibuan as legal representative had intended to carry out this effort 3 years ago. Even though he did not agree with this step, Jessica Mila’s in-laws felt sorry for Jessica Wongso.

“I was just casually asking, Jessica, if I could convince the president and other authorities based on evidence that you could be released by applying for clemency, would you or not?” said Otto Hasibuan in a talk show with Karni Ilyas on TV One, Thursday (5/10/2023).

However, Jessica Wongso refused Otto Hasibuan’s offer because she did not want to ask for forgiveness and admit to an act she said she had never committed.

Otto Hasibuan (Instagram/ottohasibuanprivate)

“Then he asked, ‘Uncle, what are the conditions for clemency?’. The conditions are that you have to confess and ask for forgiveness from the President. He said, ‘Uncle, I’m sorry, I don’t want to apologize and admit to an action I never committed.’ I was sad at that time,” said Otto. Hasibuan.

In fact, Otto Hasibuan made this offer again for the second time to Jessica Wongso about three days ago.

Because, Otto Hasibuan thought Jessica Wongso rejected his first offer because he had not felt the pain of being in prison for years.

“Five or three days ago, I talked to Jessica again. Because at that time I thought you might have only been in there for a few years, don’t know the pain,” said Otto Hasibuan.

Apparently, Jessica Wongso is still in her stance of not wanting to apply for clemency and choosing to spend life in prison rather than admitting to an act she never committed.

“After 7 years, who knows, maybe you’ll change because you’ve suffered too much in prison. I asked Jessica again, ‘The second time I ask, do you want it or not?’. She said, ‘Oh, don’t ask questions, I’ll be here for 10 years. “For the rest of my life I don’t want to admit to actions that I didn’t do,” said Otto Hasibuan.