Jessica Wongso’s name is back in public discussion. After the documentary Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso went viral.

The film, which aired on Netflix, made the public remember the case of Mirna Salihin’s death, giving rise to a movement for Jessica Wongso to be released.

Not a few asked for the case to be reopened.

This case apparently also reached Jessica Wongso’s ears. Otto Hasibuan admitted that Jessica knew that the film was being discussed again by the public.

“Yes, the prison staff told him that he couldn’t see his cellphone,” said Otto Hasibuan on Dr. Richard Lee, Saturday (14/10/2023).

Currently, Jessica Wongso refuses to watch the film. Even though he was offered to see the 1 hour documentary film.

Jessica wants to forget the events that happened 7 years ago.

“I asked him, even if he could watch (the film Ice Cold), he wouldn’t want to watch it. He wouldn’t want to watch stories about him and so on,” continued Otto Hasibuan.

Otto was also sad because the documentary made many people talk about the coffee cyanide case again which Jessica Wongso wanted to forget.

“I was also a little sad when he said that while he was there, in the first two to three years what he was trying to do was how to forget all this,” explained Otto.

Otto also revealed that Jessica Wongso meditated to forget about the case that landed her in prison for 20 years.

“So he meditated, meditated, so he could forget. Because he felt what he experienced was extraordinary suffering. And he felt that if he couldn’t forget it would be difficult,” said Jessica Wongso.