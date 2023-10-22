The first time Jessica Chastain read the script for “Memory,” the film by Mexican Michel Franco, she did so just after the strength of the “Me Too” and “Time Up” movements. Was it a sign? What she knows is that she was at the point of wanting to tell a story where a woman suffers the sexual abuse that she experienced as a teenager. And she quickly said yes to the director of “New Order” and “The Daughters of April.”

“I thought I knew where Mike was going, Many times when society goes through a moment of awakening, especially in women’s struggles, you see a lot (in scripts) about revenge and people think that the protagonists are going to take revenge for the trauma that follows them, but this script was about healing, changing energy. The character manages to live her life for herself and I found it inspiring despite the difficult times he lived through,” Chastain said yesterday, during her participation at the Morelia International Film Festival (FICM).

The actress of “The Darkest Night” and “Interstellar” is in this city, along with the actor Peter Sarsgaard (“Green Lantern”) and Franco himself, for the premiere in Mexico of “Memory”, within the framework of the international film festival that takes place in the capital of Michoacán.

“The feature film will be released this year in theaters in the United States, with a view to the Oscar race and, next year, in national theaters,” clarifies.

“It talks about the world today and all this darkness that affects people and that connects me more with a film like this. Every day I wake up and have hope in humanity, sometimes the media focuses on bad news and darkness because that sells and generates clicks (on the internet), but as a human race we are noble, kind and yes, we Sometimes the worst happens, but I believe in goodness like the character,” he noted.

“We all know someone who was a victim of sexual assault. Throughout my life I have talked to friends about their experiences and how they have managed to overcome it. When I entered this film I brought all that with me and the healing process of women, it was something we felt,” she added.

Peter, meanwhile, plays a man who loses his memories and forms a relationship with Chastain’s character. His work earned him the award for Best Actor in the recent edition of the Venice competition. which, together with Berlin and Cannes, are the most important in the world.

“One of the things that attracted me to this movie is that there is a lot about someone’s last days. And here we see this man, this woman, where they still have a real chance to continue living. “One wants to remember her past and the other can’t, they meet in a moment and it’s the only thing they have, for me that’s what’s extraordinary about this,” commented the actor. Franco, meanwhile, met Chastain after she saw “New Order” and they wanted to work together: “I never thought I would work with someone like her, when I asked her who she would like to work with she told me Peter and of course he is not there.” That’s why, but you immediately saw the chemistry there was,” said the director.

He is obsessed with Mexico

Jessica Chastain laughs when she hears the words “chilaquiles” and “Mexican tacos”; She does it in a mischievous way, because her relationship with Mexico has strengthened in recent months by having filmed a couple of films under the direction of filmmaker Michel Franco: “Memory” and “Dreams”.

The first, filmed in New York, premiered yesterday at the FICM, awaiting its release in the United States this year; while in the second he shares credits with the Mexican dancer Isaac Hernández and was made in the Mexican capital.

“I am obsessed with Mexican food and margaritas. When I arrived in Mexico City I wanted them and I couldn’t find them anywhere, now.” says the actress.

The also protagonist of “The Angel of Death” and “Secrets of a Marriage” comments that before her collaboration with Franco, as a child, she visited Mexico because her grandmother lived in the country. Now she hopes to continue working more with the Mexican director. She previously paired with Guillermo del Toro in “The Scarlet Summit” and she was photographed by Emmanuel Chivo Lubezki in “The Tree of Life.”

“What I see is that Mexican filmmakers share a zest for life and curiosity, because although they are very different, there is a kind of feeling of happiness on the set and they are creating a new language in cinema,” indica.

At the same time as the premiere of “Memory” and the preparation of “Dreams,” Chastain is preparing two films: “The Division” and “Mother’s Instict,” as well as the series “The Savant.”

