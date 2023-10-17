Denpasar Voice – Ultra Beach Bali has just successfully held a series of concerts at Locca Sea House, Jimbaran from 20-21 September 2023 yesterday.

Ultra Beach Bali 2023 is enlivened by a line-up of famous DJs, both domestic and foreign, such as Zedd, Gryffin, Alan Walker, Jonas Blue, Sam Feldt, Endless Summer. to W&W.

Apart from DJs, one of the famous names who also enlivened one of the biggest electronic music festivals in Southeast Asia is Jesse Wilde.

In his performance, this DJ and producer under the auspices of HW Talent Management succeeded in creating an energetic atmosphere with the audience.

“Performing at Ultra Beach Bali 2023 is the best experience for me. “Ultra Beach Bali has been my dream since I started as a DJ and producer, so the achievement of being able to perform here is an experience I will never forget,” said Jesse.

Jesse Wilde himself is not a foreign name in the Indonesian electronic music industry. Known for his work released on renowned labels such as Dharma/Spinnin Records and Bourne Recordings, Jesse Wilde’s music has won the hearts of fans all over the world.

His name also became increasingly popular after becoming a participant in “The Remix”, a popular TV show where the participants were allowed to show their skills as a producer.

The DJ born in Brisbane, Australia managed to achieve an impressive third place out of twelve talented competitors. This event succeeded in lifting him to a new level in the music industry, and has now succeeded in making a name for himself in the Ultra Beach Bali 2023 line-up.

“There are no words that can describe my feelings. “To be able to enter the Ultra Beach Bali line-up and be alongside the best producers and DJs in the industry is truly an opportunity not to be missed,” explained Jesse.

He admitted that this achievement inspired him to continue to work harder and develop his music.

“Ultra Bali 2023 is a big achievement in my career. “This experience made me even more inspired and want to achieve other big achievements,” concluded Jesse.

For other information, please visit the website www.hwgroup.id, Instagram HW Talent Management at @hw.talentmanagement, and Instagram Jesse Wilde at @jessewildee.