The 2023 Formula 3 season ended a few weeks ago in Monza, but the preparatory category is already looking to the future. Starting from next October 5th, in fact, Formula 3 will already be back on track for the post-season tests in Jerez de La Frontera.

An opportunity for teams to put their eyes on new talent and kick off new collaborations before the new year. The same also applies to Prema, which on Tuesday announced its trio of drivers for the test, with one confirmation and two new features.

The first is the return of Gabriele Minì to Prema, the team with which he won the Italian Formula 4 Championship in 2020 before joining the Alpine Academy. This year the eighteen-year-old Italian raced in Formula 3 with Hitech, taking two victories, including one in the prestigious setting of Monte Carlo. “I’m really excited to join Prema for the post-season test. They’ve obviously had a great season, winning the teams title. It will be interesting to find out how balanced their car is, I can’t wait to get out on track on Thursday.” , explained Mini.

Gabriele Mini, Hitech Pulse-Eight

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

The confirmation is Dino Beganovic, who already this year participated in the Formula 3 championship with the Italian team as a rookie. The Swede, supported by the Ferrari Driver Academy, achieved four podiums during 2023, finishing in sixth place in the general classification.

“I’m happy to do the post-season test with Prema. We’ve been working together for a long time and it’s nice to stay together and continue to work on the aspects to improve. It will be an important test and I’m ready. I can’t wait to get back on track” , Beganovic said.

Also from the Prema family, Red Bull Academy driver Arvid Lindblad will test a Formula 3 car before returning to Formula 4 for the final part of the season. The sixteen-year-old Englishman is currently competing for the Italian F4 championship with Sztuka Kacper and Ugochukwu Ugo (McLaren Academy driver): Lindblad is currently only one and a half points from the top, with the opportunity to fight for the title in last appointment in Vallelunga.

Arvid Lindblad, Prema Powerteam

Photo by: acisportitalia.it

“I’m really excited to participate in the official Formula 3 test this year with Prema Racing. We’ve had a really good year in F4 and I’m very happy to continue our journey together. It’s a new car and a new challenge and it’s going to be a great opportunities. I look forward to learning as much as I can.”

