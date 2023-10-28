It was only a matter of time before Alvaro Bautista could add another star to his palmarès. In Jerez de la Frontera, in front of his audience, the reigning world champion closed the game in Race 1, reconfirming himself for the second consecutive year. The Spaniard was not satisfied with winning the title and triumphed in the first heat of the weekend with a two-second advantage over his direct championship rival Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The Turk’s feat was impossible, every attempt to stop his rival’s race was in vain: second position in Race 1 was not enough to be able to hope for a dream that was almost a utopia. Starting from seventh place, the Yamaha rider tried everything and was able to get on his rival’s heels in the championship almost immediately. As the laps went by, however, he was unable to keep up with the furious pace of Bautista, who took off towards the world championship by winning the race.

Despite having lost the title at the last round of the season, Yamaha can be satisfied with the result obtained: it brings both official riders to the podium, with Andrea Locatelli author of a great comeback and third at the finish line. The man from Bergamo mocked Jonathan Rea, his future teammate, right at the end. The Northern Irishman, third for most of Race 1, was unable to hold position until the checkered flag and gave way to the Italian Yamaha rider.

In his last weekend with Kawasaki, Rea finished Race 1 off the podium and preceded Danilo Petrucci, an excellent fifth and best of the independent riders. The feat of winning the independent title for the Terni native is great, but Axel Bassani’s fall helps. In fact, the Motocorsa rider slipped following a contact with Michael Ruben Rinaldi and the latter was penalized with a Long Lap Penalty, finishing Race 1 in eighth place.

Behind Petrucci, fifth, is the other Ducati rider Philipp Oettl, seventh with the Panigale V4R of the Goeleven team. Closing out the top 10 are the two HRC riders, Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, ninth and tenth respectively. So do the other Italians: Lorenzo Baldassarri is 12th while Gabriele Ruiu is forced to retire. Difficult race 1 for almost all the other BMW riders, Michael van der Mark and Garrett Gerloff slipped and ended the race in the gravel. Saturday afternoon to forget also for the GRT pair: Remy Gardner crashes and throws away a race in which he started from the second row, while Dominique Aegerter does the trick and is only 18th after starting from the front row.