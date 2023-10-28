Alvaro Bautista smells a title: the World Superbike season ends in Jerez de la Frontera and the reigning champion is about to repeat himself, he is two points away from becoming champion again and begins his climb towards the second championship from pole position. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider wins the Superpole on the Andalusian Saturday morning, clocking a 1’38”635 which becomes unbeatable for anyone.

The battle is now a question between the Spaniard and Toprak Razgatlioglu, who however is unable to go beyond seventh position. Complicated qualifying for the Yamaha rider, who collected more than half a second from the poleman and direct rival in the championship. The Turk is not even the best of the representatives of the Iwata manufacturer, because on the starting grid he is preceded by the GRT standard bearers.

In fact, Dominque Aegerter was the author of a decidedly solid qualifying and grabbed the front row right at the end, setting a time that brought him 210 thousandths of a second behind Bautista. The Swiss from the GRT team outsmarts Alex Lowes a few seconds before the checkered flag and relegates the British Kawasaki rider to third place.

Lowes thus closes the front row and precedes his teammate. Jonathan Rea, in command for most of the session, was fourth at the end of qualifying and opened the second row, followed by Remy Gardner, also the protagonist of a hard-fought Superpole session and fourth, three tenths from the top. The Australian precedes Philipp Oettl, excellent sixth in the last qualifying with the Goeleven team.

Seventh is the aforementioned Razgatlioglu, who puts the wheels of his Yamaha ahead of those of his future bike, now ridden by Scott Redding, eighth. Closing the top 10 we find Garrett Gerloff with the M1000RR of the Bonovo team and Andrea Locatelli with the other official Yamaha. The two are ninth and tenth respectively.

Opaque qualification for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who just missed the top ten group and will start from 11th place. The official Ducati standard bearer precedes Danilo Petrucci, 12th with the Barni team’s Panigale V4R. Very complicated Superpole session for the Honda pair, with Iker Lecuona 14th and Xavi Vierge 16th. Axel Bassani fits in between the two, 15th with the Ducati of the Motocorsa lineup. Lorenzo Baldassarri and Gabriele Ruiu are 19th and 20th respectively.