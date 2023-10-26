Jerez de la Frontera is the scene of the last round of the Superbike World Championship. The title will be awarded on the Andalusian track, which at the moment seems to be almost in the hands of Alvaro Bautista. In fact, the reigning world champion is only 2 points away from reconfirming himself, and this could happen as early as Saturday. Winning the title in front of his own fans is an incredible feeling that the Spaniard wants to fully experience and is ready to do battle.

This weekend, the production derivatives face the final round, returning to the track that saw the drivers testing during the winter, so you will already have some important references. Here Bautista wants to continue on the positive streak of the entire season and end 2023 with a big celebration: “I am very happy to return to racing in Spain, especially on the Jerez de la Frontera circuit which I really like. It’s a very beautiful track, a “classic” of motorcycling.”

“There will be many friends, my family and it is always very exciting to be able to share these moments. I have good memories of the tests we did in January and I hope that the feeling can be the same. For me it will be a weekend like any other, with the same approach, trying to work in the best possible way starting from free practice. Everything else will be a consequence of the quality of the work we will do with the team,” she says on the eve of the Andalusian appointment.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

The Jerez round will also be very emotional for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who will face his last weekend as an official Ducati Aruba rider. The Romagna native will leave the team at the end of this season and is ready to close an important chapter of his career with an excellent result: “It will be a special weekend for me, the last with my team. And this will give me great motivation to have good races and leave us with very pleasant memories.”

“But it won’t just be an emotional issue because the title of World Champion Team is still up for grabs and I would like to do everything with Alvaro to win it. The weather will probably be a little uncertain. But my goal is to give my best in all conditions to conclude this chapter with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team with great satisfaction,” states Rinaldi.

