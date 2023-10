There is quite a racket at the Vossersteeg in Dalfsen. As soon as you enter the street, the sound of sanding, hammering and chopping is unmissable. They have been working hard there for weeks on making midwinter horns. “We spent a total of eight weeks making our own midwinter horn. It is a lot of work, we also have to work hard at home,” says Jenny de Graaf, one of the midwinter horn makers.