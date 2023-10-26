During the second season of Friends there was no parity in salaries between the actors and actresses and that was on the verge of canceling the series.

There is no doubt that the series Friends has been one of the most fun and successful in the history of television, and today on streaming services it still has millions of people who do not miss a single episode.

But at the beginning of the series, there was no salary parity among all the protagonists, some earning more than the rest, such as Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

This is because Warner Bros. had an unequal salary structure, and it rewarded those protagonists who had the greatest popularity with higher salaries.

In the first season, each protagonist earned about $22,500 per episode, and in the second season as much Jennifer Aniston like David Schwimmer earned significantly more than the rest of their colleagues.

Jennifer Aniston was not at all happy with these salary differences, given that she considers that all actors and actresses contributed equally to the success of the series.

The salary disparity during the second season strained relations between the actors and the studio. In fact the six actors They decided to renegotiate their contracts with the group before continuing to record new episodes..

Thanks to that, for the third season of Friends, they managed to get each of the actors and actresses to earn $75,000 per episode, although both David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had to reduce their previous salaries for this parity to exist.

However, as the seasons of Friends went by, the actors and actresses received considerable improvements per episode. For example, from the fourth to the sixth season, they increased from $85,000 per episode to $125,000.

Already in season 7 and 8 they were practically earning $750,000 per episode, while in seasons 9 and 10 they were earning $1 million per episode, like real movie stars.

Curiously, they were each paid $2.5 million to return in Friends The Reunion.

The series Friends continues to generate almost $1 billion a year in revenue for Warner Bros., with each actor and actress receiving 2% of this revenue.