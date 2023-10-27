Watching all the football is not cheap, but Jazztel customers have the advantage that other operators do not give, paying less than 40 euros and enjoy LaLiga EA Sports, LaLiga Hypermotion, Champions LEague, Europa League or even the Copa del Rey. Although, to enjoy this Orange TV television pack you must meet a series of conditions, since it is not available for everyone.

You do not always have to pay more than 100 euros per month to have access to the main competitions, such as the Champions League or LaLiga EA Sports. For example, Orange has its fiber + TV rate with the All football pack for the 23/24 season for only €80.95. However, the orange operator’s all-football television package is also available for Jazztel customers.

The truth is that this particular offer goes completely unnoticed, all because it is not available to new customers. And, for this reason, not even current customers normally encounter this TV option. But, without a doubt, it is a good alternative if you already have a rate with Jazztelsince you can hire only Football, only Cinema or all their television packages.

Orange TV with All Football on Jazztel

Even if you think it has never been available, the truth is that it has. However, you could say that this is a ‘hidden’ rate, since on the website itself This package is not sold television for Jazztel TV. But, from your customer area you can find this All Football pack.

The contents included in this TV pack are the contents of LaLiga on MovistarDAZN and the Champions:

‘LALIGA EA SPORTS (1st Division)with all the matches of the 38 days of the championship, including those of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

LALIGA HYPERMOTION (2nd Division)with all the matches of the 42 days of the championship, as well as the playoff for promotion to the First Division.

UEFA Champions Leaguewith the participation of four Spanish teams: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad.

UEFA Europa Leaguewith the participation of two Spanish teams: Betis and Villarreal.

UEFA Europa Conference Leaguewith the participation of Osasuna.

Copa del Reywith 15 matches broadcast by RTVE and 55 matches (45 of them exclusively) through the Movistar Champions League channel.

The total price for this Orange TV package at Jazztel is 39.95 euros, VAT included. So it can be profitable for all those users who have a cheap rate with this operator. In addition, they will always have the option of completing their television offering with more premium channels.

The offer doesn’t appear, what do I do?

The negative side of this offer is that it is no longer marketed, so even if you are an old Jazztel customer, the option to contract it may not appear to you. Everything will depend on how long you have been with the company. Especially since you would have to carry with this operator at least until before you withdraw this tariff with Orange TV to watch football. If you are customers of the operator after its withdrawal, then that is the reason why it does not appear in your customer area.

Therefore, if you are a customer prior to the withdrawal of the package, it is possible that the Orange TV Todo Fútbol pack will still appear, not only in the customer area, but also from the user’s own decoder operator.

If you are one of those who cannot take advantage of this secret Jazztel rate, then you can opt for what many users have done: make a feint of portability. One of the best and simplest ways to get a good offer in many cases, although in this more specific case, what it will allow you is to be able to contract all Orange football.