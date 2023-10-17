For a limited time, Jazztel has just activated a new promotion for all new customers. From October 16, until the next 22nd of the same month, all customers who contract any 1GB Fiber + Mobile pack will receive a TCL brand Smart TV as a gift. By carrying out the online contract, shipping is free, so we will not have to assume any cost beyond the price of the tariff in question.

With any of the rates

Jazztel has included in this promotion all 1GB Fiber rates, regardless of the mobile lines with which we complement our pack. So we have a large number of options at our service. It is worth remembering that currently the yellow operator offers us these three fiber packages:

Fiber 1 GB + Landline + 1 mobile line with 30 GB of data with a price of €47.95. 1 GB fiber + Fixed + 2 5G lines with 30 GB shared with a price of €51.95. 1 GB fiber + Landline + 1 40 GB 5G line for €51.95.

Furthermore, if we need more lines, we can add as many as we want for a price that starts at 8 euros per month. So the rates can be completely adapted to the specific characteristics of each user.

In the case of packs that have data shared between two lines, we can use them interchangeably until the total data is reached. Therefore, it is not necessary to balance the consumption of both lines.

The same conditions

Although the Jazztel promotion is reserved only for new registrations what contract the 1GB fiber packs, as we have already mentioned, the yellow operator maintains the rest of the 300MB fiber rates in its catalog. Thinking about those users who do not need to contract 1GB of connection, but who are interested in some of the different packs that the operator offers us with a very competitive price.

In both cases, both in the 1GB and 300 MB packs, we can enjoy both unlimited calls and accumulate the gigabytes that we do not use. Also remember that at the time of contracting we will be able to check if our zip code has Jazztel Fiber coverage. So at all times we will have the guarantees that we will have the necessary infrastructure to be able to enjoy the Jazztel connection.