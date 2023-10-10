Jazztel has thought better of it and has decided to expand what is considered its best fiber and mobile offer. The reception it has received has been really positive and, because of this, they have not hesitated to continue with it a little longer. However, keep in mind that It will only be available for a few daysso if you are interested, you should hurry up.

Jazztel recently launched this fiber, fixed and mobile flash offer with which he generated very good impressions from the first moment. Because it not only stands out due to its cost, economical and adjusted to the normal rates that the operator has, but also incorporates a second element that is of interest: it is a definitive price. That means it won’t change over time. What you pay now is what you will continue to pay in the future.

Fiber, fixed and mobile

Although Jazztel has made different promotions available to users, this is the one that has caught the attention of users due to how interesting it is. With it you get, on the one hand, the 300 Mb fiber with which you can enjoy any type of content, play online, work, watch streaming and everything you can think of. This is more than enough speed for most aspects in which you are going to use the connection, so you will have no problem squeezing it daily.

The 300 Mb fiber is symmetrical, so you are guaranteed both upload and download. In addition to this, the rate includes a landline and the ability for you to call unlimitedly to both national landlines and mobile numbers. On the other hand, you can count on this Jazztel rate with the intention of covering your mobile needs. For it a line with 30 GB is included that will come in handy for when you are away from home.

More aspects to take into account

If you think that having a mobile line is not enough for you and, for family reasons, you need more phones that are linked to your rate, Jazztel also makes it easier. Within this same rate you have the opportunity to add a maximum of three additional lines which can have the same amount of data as the main line or reduce it a little to 12 GB in case you do not need those numbers to have more. The price you will have to pay for each of the additional lines with 30 GB will be 12 euros per month, while the amount will be reduced to only 8 euros per month if you contract additional lines with only 12 GB of data.

One of the most interesting features that you also have to keep in mind is that Jazztel gives you the opportunity to combine the GB of data that you have between your lines. This is very comfortable and taking advantage of it is as easy as accessing your user account within the Jazztel application and configuring it. That way you can comfortably manage the GB and not end up wasting any of the lines.

The price of This promotional rate is 39.95 euros per month, being a definitive cost as we told you before. Regarding the router, both the installation and the device are included for free with two conditions. The first is that you make the contract online. And the second consists of going through a twelve-month stay. As an extra, you are given the possibility of contracting Jazztel TV for a monthly cost of 4.95 euros. With this television package you will have access to more than 60 channels on all types of topics, accessible through an application and offering you great entertainment options at a very low cost.

When does this fiber, landline and mobile offer for 39.95 euros per month finally end? As you can see on the Jazztel website, it only has a few days left. Ends this week, so hurry up! You never know when the operator can put its service back at a price as interesting as this. To access the offer, click on the button that we have left just above this paragraph, scroll down a little and then click on “Exclusive online flash offer.”