Until now, none of the contestants had managed to win the 10,000 euros awarded in the final round of Password. For this reason, Javier wanted to be the first and only candidate to achieve the milestone.

Although some have been close, such as the case of Eva and her 1,600 euros won after getting the guests to guess the final password.

Despite the desire he had and how well he played, the difficulty of the words he faced meant that neither Juan nor Damián were able to decipher the complete panel and they had to settle (initially) for 800 euros.

However, his faith in Isabel la Católica has caused the connection between the applicant and the guests to double this amount. See how she celebrated in the video above!