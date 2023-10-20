Jasper is the next talent to take the stage of The Voice. He arrives directly from the United Kingdom, although he lives in Madrid.

The young man is a music teacher for babies and has decided to enter the contest to show the best of himself.

The talent has sung Human by The Killers with his guitar, in the Blind Auditions of The Voice. Unfortunately, the young man has not managed to make any of the four coaches fall in love with him on this last night of Auditions.

Luis Fonsi was in charge of speaking, and he wanted to congratulate the talent for having made it this far: “You have done very well, you have a spectacular voice color. Personally, I lacked a little security, but you have a lot of potential,” he noted.

There are very few places left, only six artists will achieve the last spots in La Voz 2023. Sometimes it just isn’t the day, and we all go through those moments.

But Jasper has to keep fighting, because his voice is truly amazing. We hope to see you soon!