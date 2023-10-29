With Jason Statham as the protagonist, David Ayer as the director and Sylvester Stallone as the screenwriter… What can go wrong?

The charismatic Jason Statham, famous for his action roles, is ready to make his mark in an exciting film titled Levon’s Trade. This production is the result of a collaboration between Black Bear and BlockFilm, the new production label of former Miramax boss Bill Block.

The film will be directed by the renowned David Ayer, director of Suicide Squad (2016), from a script adapted by none other than Sylvester Stallone, the legendary actor.

First details of the project.

The film is special not only because of the incredible team of talent involved, but also because it marks Sylvester Stallone’s return to the world of writing. This script is the first he has created since Rambo: Last Blood in 2019 and Creed II in 2018. Stallone, an Oscar-nominated screen icon, has adapted Levon’s Trade from the novel of the same name by famous comic book author Chuck Dixon. This book is the first of eleven in Levon Cade’s popular thriller series. Furthermore, having his friend Jason Statham is synonymous with guaranteed success.

Levon’s Trade

What is it about?

Levon’s Trade follows the story of Levon Cade, played by Jason Statham, a man who has left his turbulent past behind and seeks a quiet life working in construction and caring for his daughter. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when his boss’s daughter disappears. Forced to harness his deadly abilities, Levon embarks on a dangerous quest that plunges him into a dark world of covert operations and criminal conspiracies. The viewer will be swept along on an exciting roller coaster full of action and suspense.

Levon’s Trade is scheduled to film in London in March 2024, although dates may vary due to the Hollywood strike.

The film is produced by Cedar Park Entertainment and Balboa Productions, along with Black Bear and BlockFilm, ensuring a cast of talent in the film industry. Bill Block, producer of David Gordon Green’s Halloween franchise, expressed his excitement at assembling this elite team to bring the first novel in Levon Cade’s exciting series to life on the big screen.

Hopefully they will soon reveal more cast members accompanying Jason Statham and, above all, the release date. But we will surely have to wait until 2025 to see it.

Fuente DeadLine.