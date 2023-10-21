Art that reimagines Jason Momoa as Lobo proves the Aquaman actor is the perfect choice for the DC character

Recent reports have linked Jason Momoa with the character of Loboand now, a new fan art shows what the actor would look like in the skin of the character of DC.

Jason Momoa’s The Wolf

Although Momoa still has one more appearance as Aquaman in the second superhero movie, in recent months it has been reported that the actor will be announced as the Wolf of the DCU. In fact, many fans already see the reports as something official, and are only speculating about when it could be revealed.

The artist youssef_defenshi shared on Instagram an image showing Momoa as the Wolf of James Gunn’s new DC Universe.

The art clearly shows that Lobo being played by Momoa would be a great idea. However, there are still some DC fans who do not agree with this choice, because they think that the star is also ideal for Aquaman and do not understand why he has to leave said role. What is clear is that in order to fully evaluate the work of James Gunn As the new head of DC Studios, we have to wait for him to start his universe.