The American actor’s resemblance to Lobo, DC’s bounty hunter, is certainly nothing new in the eyes of comic book fans. A recent report from Variety raises hopes of seeing Jason Momoamove from the role of the protector of the oceans, precisely to those of Lobo.

Plus some voices they say James Gunn and Peter Safran did clean slate of the entire DCEUwhich entails the non-return of all the old guard.

On the other hand, the only one left would be the Aquaman actor in negotiations to take on the role of a new character from the new direction, and more. There are also rumors that the latter may have a cameo in Gunn’s new Superman film, arriving in 2025.

The conditions they leave one to presume that the new character could be Lobo himself, considering that the latter was defined by Momoa himself, at the 2014 Evolution Expo, as the character he would have liked to play.

Naturally, with his engagement in Aquaman everything seemed to have started, but now that the doors of the old DCEU have been definitively closed, it is reasonable to assume and hope for everything.

We remind you that what has been reported these are only rumors that have not yet been confirmedTherefore take everything with a grain of salt.