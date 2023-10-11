Rumors and confirmations shake the DC universe, with Jason Momoa entering talks to play Lobo and Gal Gadot saying goodbye to the Amazon princess

Let’s talk about surprises and changes of course in the DC universe. Remember when Jason Momoa became the king of the seven seas playing Aquaman? Well, turn off the grill and take out your cigarette, because it is confirmed that this burly actor is in talks to bring life to Lobothe space mercenary and intergalactic bounty hunter.

Lobo, the character who could revolutionize the DC universe

Let’s get serious for a moment: the incorporation of Momoa as Wolf It is an interesting issue for several reasons. Momoa, who already won the affection of fans thanks to his role as Aquaman, now assumes the responsibility of giving life to a character with much more attitude and sass. Lobo is an intergalactic bounty hunter with questionable morals and a penchant for anarchy. His entry into the DCU could offer an additional layer of complexity and a new direction for the films’ plots.

As for the Lobo’s history in the comics, this is a character that debuted in 1983 and was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen. Lobo has faced several heroes and villains throughout his history, and his raw and violent nature makes him a very different figure from traditional DC characters. Being an anti-hero, the character offers great narrative flexibility and could serve to explore darker aspects of the DCU. As major changes are coming to the universe, the arrival of such a disruptive character could be just what DC needs to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Gal Gadot’s unexpected goodbye

On a completely different note, the hopes of seeing Gal Gadot wielding the Lasso of Truth like Wonder Woman have evaporated. Contrary to previous reports, Variety confirms that the Israeli actress will not return for a third heroic act in the DCU.

The atmosphere in the DCU also seems to have a different flavor in the directors’ kitchen. Unlike Kevin Feige at Marvel, James Gunn y Peter Safran they don’t enjoy the same autonomy to handle DC properties on the small screen. Inside sources claim, however, that the relationship between the DC team and Max executives has been “perfect.”

What does this mean for the future of the DCU?

Throughout the halls of Warner Bros., the persistent rumor is that another company, probably Universal, could acquire the studio within two years. This would add an extra layer of uncertainty and could lead to a new revolution in DC storytelling.

Not everything is bad news or surprises. Characters like Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) y Peacemaker (John Cena) They will continue to be part of this expanding story. Something that makes us wonder: if Momoa is Lobo and Gadot leaves, what happens to the rest of the Justice League cast?

The challenge of a new DC universe

So, are we looking at a complete or partial reboot of the DC universe? According to James Gunn, the answer is a little more complicated. It seems that the new DCU will maintain some ties to the past, but a significant change in the main characters of the Justice League is expected.

To top it all off, Variety suggests that if Universal buys Warner Bros., we could be looking at another big change on the horizon for the DCU. Can you imagine what that would mean for our favorite heroes and villains?