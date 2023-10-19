The next Nintendo game called Princess Peach: Showtime, has generated news and positive expectations, as it stars the famous princess from the Mario Bros. saga. But recently, it has also generated controversy due to a change in the cover of the title, since silently, the Big N changed the art of the game altering the structure and expression of the character’s face. Something has generated quite a bit of criticism among Japanese players, who say that the character has been “westernized.”

In case you didn’t know, the change made to the main character of Princess Peach: Showtime was made directly to her face so that it was less rounded, with larger eyes and a larger mouth, apparently to make it more similar to the appearance that has in the movie, many fans fear. And on the other hand, the change has generated discontent among certain fans, such as those from Japan, who have wasted no time and have begun to leave their complaints all over the Internet.

And although criticism and opinions about the change are quite divided among these Japanese players, many indicate that Peach’s face has been “westernized.” According to some of these players, who have left comments on, for example, the Esuteru blog, they believe that it has been given a more realistic appearance, compared to its previous design, which had a more feminine focus, further saying that “It has a Disney touch” or that “She looks like a fake Peach.”

The old art (left) versus the new (right)

Criticisms from Japanese players to which are added many others, such as those that say: “The character design seems to have been made by some low-quality gaijin (foreigners), “It seems that he went from having the face of a psychopath to that of a villain”, “Maybe Pixar style?”, “It’s the result of political correctness”, “It’s as if political correctness turned her into a strong woman”, “People with strong characters seem to be objects of admiration, but in reality they are hated”, “Has Peach also gotten on the bandwagon of Aloy-style political correctness?”

Princess Peach: Showtime was officially presented at the Nintendo Direct in September, in which Peach will be able to use different outfits to transform into new versions of herself, each with unique powers, including Detective Peach and Kung-Fu Peach. The game has a scheduled release date of March 22, 2024.

