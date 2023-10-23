Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Toyota join forces with hydrogen!

Racing is an excellent testing ground for testing (new) technology. The conditions during a race are simply much more extreme than on public roads. Now there is no guarantee that what works well in racing will also work well in everyday life, but there are numerous examples where technology developed within racing has found life on road cars and motorcycles.

In that context, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Suzuki are joining forces with Toyota to get started with hydrogen. A special application, because they want to use hydrogen on a buggy in the Dakar. This is a 998 cc four-cylinder hydrogen engine. A mockup of the buggy can be seen below.

Dakar hydrogen buggy

The HySE-X1, as the engine is called, will be installed in a modified racing buggy from the Belgian team Overdrive Racing. The hydrogen engine has no fewer than four superchargers on board. It is quite special that the Japanese motorcycle brands include a hydrogen engine in a car.

The buggy will participate in Dakar 2024. Objective: to research hydrogen and see how they can further refine the technology. Hydrogen is not (yet) a compact technology and is mainly used in large applications. Think of trucks or a large sedan like the Toyota Mirai. An important part of participating in the Dakar is making hydrogen possible in combination with ‘small mobility’ such as a motorcycle.

