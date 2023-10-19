Harassment is a real problem throughout the world, and it is undeniable that women are more likely to suffer from it. Unfortunately, these practices are also present in digital spaces such as social networks and, of course, online multiplayer video games.

Recently, the case of a 38-year-old man who allegedly harassed a 28-year-old woman went viral. According to the information provided by local media, part of the harassment against the victim took place in Final Fantasy XIV, the popular Square Enix MMORPG.

Japanese man arrested for allegedly harassing woman in Final Fantasy XIV

According to reports, Japanese authorities arrested a Tokyo resident on October 17, 2023. He is accused of directly breaking Japan’s Anti-Harassment Control Law by sending 22 threatening messages to the victim asking him to talk to him and does not ignore it.

The man allegedly followed the victim’s character without her consent in Final Fantasy XIV while she was sending messages, an action he did repeatedly even though the woman blocked him. According to her reports, he threatened her and told her that she was going to contact her family to reveal her previous private conversations.

FF XIV is a highly social online experience where players can interact

The malicious behavior also took place outside of the MMORPG video game, according to reports. Apparently, the 38-year-old man harassed the woman and sent her messages on social networks such as X | Twitter and Line, a very popular instant messaging application in Japan.

The subject denied some of the charges against him and stated that he does not have romantic feelings for the victim. The local police, however, assure that his actions violate the Anti-Harassment Control Law of that country.

Further details of this case are unknown, making it a mystery if the suspect received a sentence.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

Final Fantasy XIV and all its expansions are available for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with an imminent launch for Xbox Series X|S. You can read more about this popular MMORPG if you click on this link.

