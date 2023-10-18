Giorgio Armani Corporation, Izumi Sasano is the new CEO

Izumi Sasano climbs into the chair of CEO of the company Giorgio Armani Corporation. After almost 20 years in the role of Chief executive officer of Giorgio Armani Japanthe manager receives a promotion that will take place on December 1, 2023.

As Pambianco reportsSasano will continue to report to Giuseppe MarsocciDeputy General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer of Armani Group, and will be responsible for the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. As Pambianco writes, the managers of the company will report to him Giorgio Armani Corporation and the general managers of Mexico and Brazil. In his place, as CEO of Giorgio Armani Japanwill take over instead Kazumasa Tsuchihashi.

After holding executive positions at Sony Corporation in Europa e Chanel in Japan, Sasano he joined the Armani Group in 2006, where thanks to his global vision he was tasked with managing other countries in addition to Japan.

“The Armani Group is built on long-lasting relationships: loyalty and competence are important to me. Just as it is important to reward work and human qualities, and to grow from within”, she commented in a note Giorgio Armani.

“Izumi Sasano it has proven itself excellently in Japan and the Pacific area. I am sure he will be able to do the same in this new and broader role, bringing the contribution of another culture. This kind of exchange is fundamental for the Armani Group to continue to grow and progress. I based my philosophy on these values.”

