29 September 2023

Jorge Martin the fastest in FP1 of the Japanese GP

Ducati Pramac rider Jorge Martin achieved the best time in the first free practice session of the Motegi GP in 1:45.192, ahead of Augusto Fernandez’s GasGas and Marco Bezzecchi’s Ducati Mooney VR46, 138 and 318 thousandths behind respectively. Pecco Bagnaia’s official Ducati came in fourth place.

Completing the Top 10 are Joan Mir (Honda), Brad Binder (KTM), Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), Jack Miller (KTM), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Raul Fernandez (Aprilia). Marc Marquez’s Honda, however, did not fare better than 13th place.

The times of the FP1 of the Japanese GP

1 89 Jorge MARTIN SPA Prima Pramac Racing DUCATI 1’45.192

2 37 August FERNANDEZ SPA GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 KTM 1’45.330

3 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team DUCATI 1’45.510

4 1 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 1’45.631

5 36 Joan MIR SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 1’45.685

6 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1’45.747

7 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Aprilia Racing APRILIA 1’45.819

8 43 Jack MILLER AUS Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1’45.902

9 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 1’45.952

10 25 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team APRILIA 1’45.966

11 5 Johann ZARCO FRA First Pramac Racing DUCATI 1’46.018

12 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 1’46.027

13 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 1’46.033

14 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP DUCATI 1’46.160

15 44 Pol SPARG SPA GASES Factory Racing Tech3 KTM 1’46.181

16 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA BY CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team APRILIA 1’46.198

17 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing APRILIA 1’46.229

18 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR Yamalube RS4GP Racing Team YAMAHA 1’46.302

19 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU HONDA 1’46.334

20 51 Michele PIRRO ITA Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 1’47.132

21 42 Alex RINS SPA LCR Honda CASTROL HONDA 1’47.587

