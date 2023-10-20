Suara.com – The Japanese national team plans to hold a trial match against the Thai national team before facing the Indonesian national team in the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar.

Information regarding this trial match was announced directly via the official Thai National Team Instagram account on Thursday (19/10/2023).

In his post, it was explained that the Japan vs Thailand match would be held on January 1 2024 at the Tokyo National Stadium, Japan.

Thailand reported that this match was one of their series of preparations before appearing in the 2023 Asian Cup in January 2024, which of course also applies to Japan.

The Japanese national team itself is in a group with the Indonesian, Vietnam and Iraq national teams in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup.

The trial against Thailand will certainly provide positive provisions for the Japanese national team in understanding Southeast Asian football, which is important because they will face two teams from that region in the 2023 Asian Cup.

The Samurai Blue — the nickname for the Japanese National Team — will start their match in Group D against Vietnam on January 15 2024 in Qatar.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam