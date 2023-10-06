Suara.com – Persebaya Surabaya coach, Josep Gombau, said that the winning mentality of his team’s children would be tested against Persib Bandung in the 15th week of BRI Liga 1 at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Saturday (7/10).

“Persib Bandung is a strong team, I respect that,” said Gombau at a press conference in Surabaya, Friday.

However, he has been preparing the team for the past week with training and tactics to face the club nicknamed Maung Bandung.

“We have prepared very well this week. We hope that the players can perform well so that they can win the home match, because this is an important match for us,” he said.

According to him, the match against Persib will be exciting because both teams are in a good trend, especially since Persib recorded three consecutive wins including winning 5-0 over Persita in their last match.

“We respect Persib as a strong team, but we have prepared the team well. Persebaya has a strong history of playing at home, so we want to win in tomorrow’s match,” he said.

Apart from that, the Spanish coach has also prepared a replacement for the player who will be absent, namely Arief Catur because he received a straight red card against Dewa United.

On the other hand, the club nicknamed Bajol Ijo will also receive additional strength because it can bring back Song Ui-Young, who was absent due to card accumulation.

“Song has also returned after accumulation and the other players will definitely be ready to play tomorrow. We have enough squad to face Persib. Enough to fight and also win the match,” he said.

Meanwhile, Persebaya foreign player Ze Valente admitted that he would fight with the team to win at home.

“My target remains to help the team achieve victory in tomorrow’s home match because this is an important match for us and also because we are playing at home,” he said.

Apart from that, according to the player from Portugal, all the players have prepared everything during the last week and are ready to follow the coach’s instructions.

“During this week the players have prepared well, we will follow the coach’s instructions, I do too, if I play to help the attack I will do it, likewise if I am ordered to help the defense,” he said.

“I hope I can fight to get the maximum three points in the home game,” he added.

According to PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) records, Persebaya is currently in sixth place in the standings with 22 points from 14 matches, while Persib is in fourth place with 24 points from 14 matches.

Statistically, Persib is still superior to Persebaya. Since 2018, the team from the City of Heroes has only managed to win three times out of ten matches. Meanwhile, the team from the Flower City managed to achieve five wins, the remaining two were draws.