From horror film icon to aspiring anime star: Jamie Lee Curtis surprises with her new goal

After a surprising statement from Jamie Lee Curtis about his desire to be part of the universe of One Piece, the anime series that has conquered millions, co-producer Matt Owens opens up about the possibilities. Imagine the Oscar-winning actress, a symbol of several generations, in the shoes of an anime character. If that doesn’t intrigue you, read on because the story is very nuanced.

Matt Owens, co-producer of the Live – Action series, recently revealed that the team is “writing for her”. But how did all this start?

Curtis’ interest

Beyond the expectation generated, it is relevant to highlight that Curtis is not just an actress looking for roles. It turns out that She is a true One Piece fan.. Surprisingly, after winning her Oscar, she received a figure of the character Kureha along with a note that said: “Congratulations on your statue, here’s another one to put next to it. We look forward to speaking with you soon.”

Amid the current SAG-AFTRA strike, talks can be nothing more than preliminary. However, Owens is willing to do whatever he can to make it happen. “As soon as we can, I’m ready. “I’ll invite her to dinner, we’ll talk about it.”says the co-producer. It is not just a strategy to attract viewers, but a sincere attempt to enrich the world of One Piece with Curtis’s acting ability.

Who is Doctor Kureha and why is she perfect for Curtis?

However, talking about all this leads us to an inevitable question: Who is Doctor Kureha in the One Piece universe and why would Jamie Lee Curtis be perfect for this role? Kureha is a doctor with a lot of personality and a presence that fills the screen; traits that the actress has demonstrated in previous roles. In One Piece, the doctor is distinguished by her advanced age and exceptional medical skills. She is a character that conveys a lot of wisdom but also a touch of madness, a mix that Jamie Lee Curtis could embody perfectly.

It’s fascinating to think about how this collaboration could break schemes and change the way the general public views anime adaptations to live-action series. We have already seen renowned actors in geek projects like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or in adaptations of DC comics. But bringing an actress of Curtis’ caliber to a series based on a manga is a bold move that could mark a before and after in the industry. This potential signing would not only add a star shine to One Piece, but could also become a bridge between the world of anime and mainstream Hollywood cinema.

The reaction of the fans

Of course, this type of news generates mixed reactions. While many are excited at the idea of Curtis como Kureha, others wonder if his superstar status could be distracting. The truth is that the first season of One Piece achieved great success, in part thanks to its lesser-known cast that helped viewers immerse themselves in its world.

If this casting goes through, it will be a step forward not only for the series, but also for how high-profile actors interact with the worlds of anime and manga. It could open doors for future collaborations and be a game-changer in how live series adapt from their original format.

Casting about insurance

Whatever the result, we trust the creative team who gave us an exceptional first season. The possible inclusion of Curtis would only add a new layer of excellence to an already incredible series.

And you, what do you think about this potential union of titans between Hollywood and anime? Do you think Jamie Lee Curtis would be the perfect Doctor Kureha or would you prefer One Piece to stick with her more purist approach?