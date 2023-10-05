One Piece showrunner Matt Owens confirms he is in talks to bring Jamie Lee Curtis into season 2.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed interest in playing Kureha, a crucial character who appears in the Drum Island arc of One Piece and has won the hearts of fans.

Matt Owens explained to DL that, although the Hollywood actors’ strike is currently preventing negotiations, the team behind One Piece is eager to have Jamie Lee Curtis in the series. The character of Kureha, a lonely doctor to whom the Straw Hats turn for help, would be perfectly played by Curtis, who is a fan of the franchise and has expressed her desire to participate in the live-action adaptation.

In his own words, Owens revealed:

“We have opportunities to make specialists in some roles, some rules that are very important, and it turned out that Jamie Lee Curtis is a fan of One Piece. As soon as she said that, we were like, okay, we have to try to get her on the show. What can we do? And Doctor Kureha, very fortunately, is a character who appears in our story, and she is someone who is perfect for Jamie Lee Curtis.”

“So we tried to start manifesting this dream of ours. After she won her Oscar, the writers’ room sent her a figure of Doctor Kureha with a nice note that said: Congratulations on the statue of her, here’s another one to put next to her. I hope to speak to you soon”.

“When he reposted that, it generated a lot of fan interest and I commented on it. We are trying to manifest it. Yes, so far, SAG is still on strike, so there have been no real talks. But as soon as possible, I’m ready. I’ll take her to dinner, we’ll talk about it. We’ll do it all because at this point we’re writing for her; We really, really want her to do it. come play with us in season 2.”

That’s how it all started.

Jamie Lee Curtis’s story with One Piece began when she herself expressed her desire to play Kureha and shared a fan art of herself characterized as the character. This declaration of interest generated a groundswell of excitement among fans and set in motion the process to bring her on board.

Doctora Kureha y Chopper

Kureha plays an essential role in the plot by saving Nami and introducing the Straw Hats to Chopper. His contribution goes beyond medical care, as he also influences Chopper’s decision to join the Straw Hats as a doctor. With this perspective in mind, Jamie Lee Curtis seems like the perfect choice to bring this multifaceted character to life in One Piece season 2.

The first season can be seen on Netflix, while we are looking forward to finding out which new actors will join the cast of the second.