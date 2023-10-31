When we look up at the sky and contemplate the stars, we can easily forget that the Universe is a mostly inhospitable place, except in the vicinity of those bright little dots.

Nebulae are clouds of gas and dust that we can observe from Earth. We can observe them either because the particles that compose them emit their own light or because they reflect the light that reaches them from other places in the Universe.

Nebulae are often hot spots where stars and planets form. A close example in astronomical terms is the Orion Nebula. Located about 1,300 light years from us, this region of the Universe extends across another 24 light years (about 227 trillion kilometers).

We can see this nebula in the night sky, located somewhat below Orion’s belt. It is part of an even larger and diffuse nebular group: the Orion Cloud Molecular Complex, which extends beyond the constellation of the same name.

Throughout the billions of kilometers that the nebula occupies, dust and gas can compact as a result of gravity, giving rise to new stars. Stars are constantly born in these environments. This activity is sometimes concentrated in some regions within the nebula, but we must keep in mind that we are talking about astronomical distances. Even in the most compact clusters of stars the distances are thousands of astronomical units if not light years.





Protoplanetary disks in the Orion Nebula. NASA/ESA and L. Ricci (ESO)

But the stars are not alone, they are very often accompanied by planets. Or they will accompany them. Astronomers have discovered a total of 42 protoplanetary ionized disks (called proplyds in English) in the Orion Nebula. These disks are new clouds of dust that orbit a star and will eventually compact into the form of planets, satellites and asteroids.





Protoplanetary disks captured by ALMA, VLT and the Hubble telescope. NASA, ESA, ESO, STScI, ALMA, S. Andrews (CfA), Bill Saxton (NRAO, AUI, NSF), T. Stolker (ALMA)

We know these objects thanks to Hubble, but it is thanks to other observatories that we have been able to observe them better. Instruments such as the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) or the Very Large Telescope (VLT) have helped us better understand these objects, as well as see them from different points of view.

A mirror of loneliness

Now we have one more tool to take a look at these stars and their albums. Hee the image shared by Mark McCaughrean we can observe the object Orion 294-606 in all its splendor and solitude. Orion 294-606 is a protoplanetary star and disk assembly. In the image you can see how the disk eclipses part of the star, whose light escapes above and below it.





Protoplanetary disk around the dwarf star PDS 70 captured by the VLT. ESO, André B. Müller (ESO).

You can also see something else: what is not in the image. The disk expands over about 300 astronomical units (300 times the average distance between the Earth and the Sun). Around him, nothing. The stars that can be seen in the corners of the image are just over a light year away from the disk.

This indicates that, in its solitude, Orion 294-606 is actually closer to its neighboring stars than we are, about four light years from the stars of the Alpha Centauri system.

We owe the image to NIRCam instrument from the James Webb Space Telescope and is taken in an infrared band of ~1870 nm, which allows us to observe the flash of hydrogen emission and absorption.

The James Webb seems to continue its frenetic activity. After photographing the most distant known objects and taking spectacular images of nebulae, galaxies and planets (even within our solar system), the space telescope continues to give something to talk about during the months in which NASA is analyzing the possibility of extending the scope for a few years. life of its orbital counterpart, Hubble.

If this extension materializes, we will be able to continue enjoying the results of this set of telescopes, which have given us some of the most memorable images of our Universe, but above all, they are helping us understand it a little better.

Imágenes | Portada: NASA, ESA, M. Robberto (Space Telescope Science Institute/ESA) and the Hubble Space Telescope Orion Treasury Project Team

