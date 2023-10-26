The Amber Heard controversy in Aquaman 2 continues. This time, based on the statements of the film’s own director, James Wan.

James Wan has defended the decision to erase Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. In a recent issue of Empire magazine, the director of the King of Atlantis sequel starring Jason Momoa has defended the decision to reduce Mera’s role in the second installment. At least, compared to her significant supporting character role in the first installment. A decision that caused a lot of controversy on networks.

During the defamation trial of Amber Heard contra Johnny Depp, the actress claimed that Warner Bros. Pictures cut some of her scenes in Aquaman 2. The Mera star emphasized in court that the studio “did not want to include her in the movie” directed by James Wan. These statements, as expected, provoked an immediate reaction in the mass public. Some took the star’s side. Others directly told her that she had to put up with it after what happened with Johnny Depp in some projects she had underway. Projects that were finally done without him.

“It was always my plan, from the beginning,” said the director.

Warner Bros. Pictures

James Wan admitted that this statement from Amber Heard was real. The filmmaker noted that “she was not on his mind” while developing the Aquaman 2 film. A film that was always conceived as “a buddy comedy” centered on Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), and his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). That is the story that, a priori, all DC Comics lovers can expect now.

“It’s fair that Amber Heard said that about reducing the character, because she wasn’t on my mind while I was working on Aquaman 2,” he said. James Wan. “Actors don’t always know what we’re thinking behind each scene. But this was always my plan. From the beginning, I proposed that the first film would be something like ‘The Green Heart’, an action-adventure romantic comedy, while the second would be a full-blown buddy comedy. I wanted to do something like ‘Tango & Cash!’”

