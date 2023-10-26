There has been much speculation about Amber Heard’s participation in Aquaman 2 as Mera, but director James Wan assures that he has followed his initial plans.

In the first installment of 2018, we can see how Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) team up to get a trident to be able to rule over the oceans. But according to director James Wan, the movie Aquaman 2 will be different, since the hero will now be accompanied by his brother Orm on a new and epic adventure. So Mera’s role has been cut and it is assumed that she has nothing to do with the controversy over Amber Heard’s trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The idea of ​​the hero teaming up with the villain is interesting, since Aquaman 2 has been compared to Tango and Cash (1989), but it reminds me of Thor: The Dark World (2013). Especially since the god of thunder needed the help of his brother Loki, who was his old rival.

This is how the director explains it:

“It’s fair that Amber Heard said that about the reduction of the character, because she wasn’t in my head while I was working on this movie. Actors don’t necessarily know what we directors are thinking about behind the scenes. But this was always my plan. From the beginning, I proposed that the first film would be something like Behind the Green Heart (1984), an action-adventure romantic comedy, while the second would be a pure buddy comedy. “I wanted to do Tango and Cash!” Said James Wan in Empire.

Official synopsis for Aquaman 2:

After his first defeat against Aquaman, Black Manta, driven by the burning desire to avenge his father’s death, will not hesitate in his efforts to end the hero’s existence once and for all. This time, Black Manta has become even more formidable, taking possession of the powerful Black Trident, a relic that releases an ancient and evil force. Faced with this threat, Arthur Curry is forced to turn to his imprisoned brother, Orm, the former monarch of Atlantis, in order to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must overcome their deep differences to join forces and safeguard the security of their kingdom, as well as the protection of the protagonist’s family and the entire world, which faces an imminent and devastating catastrophe.

The cast includes Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Jani Zhao, Amber Heard, Vincent Regan, Randall Park, Pilou Asbæk, Indya Moore, Ricardo Molina, Grant Huggair and Tianyi Kiy, Judy Blackett and Tai Boothe.

Aquaman 2 will be released on December 22, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Empire font.