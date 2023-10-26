James Wan comes out in defense of the reduction of Amber Heard’s screen presence in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and affirms that the decision is due to script issues and not to the controversy surrounding the actress.

Next December, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the new installment of the DC Extended Universe What does the last one mean? movie in the theaters before the facelift that James Gunn and Peter Safran are going to give it.

However, there have been several changes with the film and the film itself. James Wan confirmed not long ago that Amber Heard’s presence has been considerably reduced in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (in fact, if you blink you’ll miss her fleeting appearance in the trailer).

In recent months there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the actress because She was taken to trial by her ex-husband Johnny Depp accused of defamationwhich has led to a media event in which neither of the two has come out very well, despite the fact that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won the trial.

Although anyone would think that this controversy has been the reason why it was decided to reduce his appearance in the new Aquaman movie, According to its director, there have been other reasons for removing his role in the film..

The reason Amber Heard’s presence in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been cut

In a recent interview with James Wan in Empire Magazine (via The Direct), the filmmaker addresses the controversy over the reduction of Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and defends this choice because, according to him, This sequel is not “an action-adventure romantic comedy” but “a pure buddy comedy” between Arthur Curry and Orm.

“It’s fair that (Heard) said that (about reducing the character), because she wasn’t in my head while I was working on this movie. Actors don’t necessarily know what we (directors) are thinking behind the scenes. But this was always my plan.

From the beginning, I proposed that the first movie would be something along the lines of Behind the Green Heart, an action-adventure romantic comedy, while the second would be a pure buddy comedy. I wanted to do Tango and Cash!” explains Wan.

Aquaman and the lost kingdom premieres in movie theaters in Spain on December 22, 2023. Are you convinced by James Wan’s argument to justify reducing Amber Heard’s role in the film? Tell us your opinion in our comments section.