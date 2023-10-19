Actor James McAvoy will make a most interesting film. Here we leave you all the details.

James McAvoy, known for his role in the X-Men saga, is ready to step behind the camera in his directorial debut. His first film as a director will focus on the surprising story of the Scottish rap duo Silibil N’ Brains, known as Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd.

These two cunning music con artists scored a record deal and an appearance on MTV, posing as California rappers with fake American accents, claiming to have been childhood friends of Eminem, before their charade was exposed. It must be recognized that James McAvoy has a great story on his hands.

This is how the actor, now director, himself explains it.

James McAvoy is excited to bring this truly incredible and distinctively Scottish/Californian story to the big screen. In his own words: “What these two young men from Dundee attempted is incredible and I can’t wait to bring this absolutely incredible and also very Scottish/Californian story to film. Using Scottish talent behind and in front of the camera is something I am passionate about, and I am delighted to be able to make my directorial debut in my homeland.”

James McAvoy

The film will be produced by experienced Scottish producer Guy J. Louthan, known for his work on The Wilds and The Mist. Filming of this exciting production will begin next year in Scotland.

He has a brutal filmography.

James McAvoy, a Scottish actor with a distinguished career on screen, began his career in the thriller The Near Room, which marked one of Andy Serkis’ first roles. His rise to international fame came thanks to his participation in television series such as Band of Brothers, Children of Dune and State of Play. From there, he starred in numerous high-profile films, including The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Last King of Scotland and Atonement.

James McAvoy

However, his most notable role to date was as young Charles Xavier in X-Men: First Class, a character he played in several sequels to the franchise. Another iconic role came in 2016, when he brought to life the multiple personalities of Kevin Crumb in M. Night Shyamalan’s Multiple and its sequel Crystal. Most recently, McAvoy played Lord Asriel in the HBO adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials.

In addition to his promising acting career, McAvoy continues to expand his horizon in the world of cinema with projects that keep him constantly evolving. He will next be seen in the biblical comedy The Book of Clarence and in Blumhouse’s remake of the Danish horror film Speak No Evil. His directorial debut promises to be an exciting chapter in his multifaceted career.