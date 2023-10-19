Find out why villains could be more decisive than heroes in the next era of the DC Universe

The eyes of the world are on David Corenswet’s new Superman arriving in 2025, but the real question is: who is hiding behind the villains’ masks? Yes, you listen well. If you want the new DCU (DC Cinematographic Universe) to be as groundbreaking as the MCU, you have to give prominence to the bad guys. You want to know more? Keep reading, buddy!

DC Villains: The Hidden Key to Success

James Gunn, the director behind this whole shebang, has us totally on tenterhooks. Although we know that he is preparing a reboot full of powers and heroism, he has not given a word about how he is going to approach such iconic characters as the Joker or Lex Luthor. Will it be a new beginning for these villains after the end of the DCEU era with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? The key is not to repeat the mistakes that led to the DCEU’s failure in this regard.

You only have to remember Jesse Eisenberg’s attempt to play Lex Luthor to understand how the DCEU skated in its representation of classic villains. Hey, and let’s not talk about Jared Leto’s Joker who, more than scary, looked like a failed cosplay. The DCEU had a big problem: the villains were not up to par.

Look, yes there are exceptions. Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn is a point and apart. But Harley, in her appearances in the movies, goes more towards the heroine or antihero side. And the others? There is nothing but forgettable attempts and bad casting decisions.

The power of the villain in the DCU

Villains aren’t just foils for heroes; In many cases, they are the engine that drives history. Let’s think of the Joker, not only as Batman’s antagonist, but as a character who has had his own movie, with a totally different tone from the superhero universe. This approach opens a window to deeper and more nuanced storiesfar from the Manichaeism that often surrounds comic characters.

Going from comics to movies is not always a piece of cake. Many elements must be considered: the script, the direction, and especially, the casting. In this sense, The DCU has the opportunity to make up for past mistakes, choosing actors who really fit the villains they want to portray. If they do it right, we could be at the beginning of a new golden age for the DC universe.

The DCU can rectify the mistakes of the DCEU

One of the most exciting things about the new DCU is the ability to reinvent the villains we love most and ditch the less popular choices of their predecessor. Imagine a Lex Luthor who truly makes you fear for the fate of Superman, or a Joker who makes your blood run cold. If the DCU gets it right from the start, it could even eclipse the MCU.

The MCU rocked it with Thanos, making him the villain to beat in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The DCU needs Thanos himself, the really bad guy of his who really makes things difficult for our heroes. There are plenty of candidates: what about a Machiavellian Luthor or a completely unleashed Joker leading the Legion of Evil? A good villain could be the key to giving the DCU the longevity it seeks.

A quarry of villains not to bore

But man does not live on Joker and Luthor alone, as the saying goes. DC has a history full of charismatic antagonists. Characters like Darkseid, the Anti-Monitor and even Parallax could make an appearance in future DCU sagas. It is the golden opportunity for the DCU to explore corners of its universe that the DCEU never dared to touch.

James Gunn and company have the chance to correct one of the DCEU’s biggest mistakes. If they take their villains seriously, they could create a franchise that rivals and even surpasses the MCU. But for that, the DCU has to accept that a hero is nothing without a villain at his level..