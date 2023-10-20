Director Matthew Vaughn has worked on three different franchises and that’s why James Gunn wants him for the new DC Comics movies.

Matthew Vaughn is responsible for Kick-Ass: Ready to Smash (2010), X-Men: First Class (2011), Kingsman: Secret Service (2014), Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), The King’s Man: The first mission (2021) and will soon release Argylle (2024). But in addition, he has worked as a producer of Kick Ass 2: With a Pair (2013), Fantastic Four (2015), Rocketman (2019) and Bloodshot (2020). So he knows how to handle any type of film and it is something that James Gunn appreciates.

In a recent interview he revealed that he has had conversations with those responsible for DC Comics about a new film.

These are his words.

“DC reached out and James Gunn and Peter Safran were talking. Never say never, right now I’m enjoying creating my own things. The franchise is in the best hands, so let’s see what happens.” Matthew Vaughn told HSCP.

It is rumored that James Gunn wants to hire this director for a movie about The Authority. Although for now nothing has been confirmed. But it would be great to see characters like Jack Hawksmoor (lead), Swift, Apollo, Midnighter, The Doctor, The Engineer and Jenny Quantum.

This is what James Gunn had to say about this project: “This is a great movie and I don’t know how many of you are familiar with The Authority. This is a very different type of superhero story. They basically mean well, but they think the world is completely broken. And the only way to fix it is to take matters into your own hands, whether that means killing people, destroying heads of state, changing governments, whatever you want to do to improve the world. We will see how they do on that trip.”

The Authority

So it would be very interesting for Matthew Vaughn to take over, as it could be something similar to the Kingsman stories.