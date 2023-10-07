James Gunn says he is ready to announce another part of the cast of “Superman: Legacy”

James Gunn will announce more of the “Superman: Legacy” cast. Gunn is not only at the helm of the new DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, he is also the responsible for the first movie in this universe and the return of Superman to the big screen. Like everything else, this production was affected by the strikes of writers (WGA) and actors (SAG-AFTRA) carried out in Hollywood.

Written and directed by Gunn himself, “Superman: Legacy” is the most anticipated project of this new DC universe. Prior to the strikes, the director confirmed his two protagonists, David Corenswet to play Clark Kent (Superman) and Rachel Brosnahan to give life to Lois Lane. Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan are other names that joined the cast of the film.

What will it be about?

If we talk about the story and script, the same Gunn stated that Superman is looking for balance between his human life and his Kryptonian heritage. “Superman For All Seasons” by Loeb and Sale and “All-Star Superman” are the two titles of most important comics that the director took to write the story.

Who Else Will Join the Cast?

In the last week, a Threads user wrote to James Gunn asking when we will have more revelations about the film, to which the director responded. Said by the co-CEO of DC Studios, “Superman: Legacy” will reveal another part of the cast once the actors’ strike (SAG-AFTRA) is over.

Gunn did not talk more about the film, but some users began with predictions of the possible revelation of a villain. Previously there was talk that it could be Brainiac or the iconic Lex Luthor.

When Do Filming Start?

“Superman: Legacy” will begin filming in early 2024. To this day, the tape has a release date established that, if there are no modifications, the July 11, 2025.