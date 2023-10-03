Peacemaker season 2 remains a mystery in James Gunn’s new DC Universe. However, now there are important news.

James Gunn has surprised everyone with Peacemaker season 2. The creator, screenwriter and co-director of this spin-off of The Suicide Squad on HBO Max has confirmed that he is writing the second season of the DC Comics television series. This has taken everyone by surprise, since he is currently developing Superman: Legacy and taking care of other projects in the new DC Universe that should take priority over this one. However, it seems that the filmmaker has other plans.

Through Instagram, James Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes video from the first season of the series starring John Cena. In that video the protagonist appears playing the piano. A follower then asked about the current status of Peacemaker season 2. “I’m writing it right now,” the president of DC Studios said. This is something that has left a part of the public speechless. Ultimately, we insist, When the writers’ strike ended, Superman: Legacy and other projects were supposed to be prioritized. which are already confirmed on the Warner Bros. Pictures release slate.

A very controversial series within the new DC Universe

Warner Bros. Pictures

In February 2023, James Gunn stated that Peacemaker season 2 was still standing. And that its development had simply been postponed by prioritizing other projects in the DC Universe. More specifically, to the Superman: Legacy movie and the Waller series. That said, although both John Cena’s series and Amanda Waller’s show are spin-offs of her film The Suicide Squad, there are currently no plans for an entire Suicide Squad sequel on the horizon for DC Studios.

The controversy with Peacemaker season 2 and James Gunn It arises from the fact that he has decided to restart the universe, but he has done so in a somewhat deliberate way. That is to say, there are actors who abandon their franchises. This is the case of Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman. However, there are others who remain, such as the aforementioned John Cena and Viola Davis. This is what has led a sector of the public to be against the filmmaker’s decisions. A filmmaker who is now being accused of nepotism for plugging or keeping his friends in the DC Universe.