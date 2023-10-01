The person in charge of directing the reboot of the DC universe sheds more light on how things will work.

Let’s be honest, the DC universe is not going through its best moment, so much so that the last films he has released did not achieve the expected numbers at the box office. See, for example, The Flash movie or Blue Beetle. As you well know, James Gunn plans to make a complete reboot of DC and now he has given some more explanations of how this new adventure will work. Additionally, the return of three actors is also confirmed.

Let’s start with what may attract the most attention, the people who will be in the new DC universe. They are already well known for their roles, so some of the fans of these franchises will be in luck. The returning actors are Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) and there will also be John Cena in his role as The Peacekeeper. Now, let’s see how this new phase of the company will work.

This is how the new DC universe will be structured

James Gunn has things very clear, although perhaps for viewers it can get a little complicated. Apparently, everything we have seen so far will not be canon of that universethings will begin to be official after the premiere of Creature Commandos, the first series of the new DC universe that will arrive in 2024. Afterwards, this will expand a little more with his first big-name film: Superman: Legacy. This information can be viewed in your Threads account.

Nothing is canon until the release of Creature Commandos next year, a sort of appetizer for the new DCU, and then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy. It’s a very human thing to want to understand everything all the time, but I think it’s okay to be confused about what’s going on in the DCU, since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet.

It seems that the director has his ideas very clear, although There is still a long way to go to know how viewers will take this new reboot. As we mentioned at the beginning, the studio is currently not going through its best moment and the films that are coming to light are not obtaining the expected profitability. Although Blue Beetle had very good reviews at first, the box office did not do it justice, adding another small failure to the list.

We’ll see how this all develops, but For now we just have to wait for James Gunn himself to provide more information on the matter. All superhero movie lovers and specifically DC lovers are hoping that this situation can be resolved as soon as possible. It seems that the complete reboot of the DC universe could be the key to this, especially with its first two productions.

Creature Commandos will be an adult animated series that will be released for HBO during 2024 and on the other hand, Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released during 2025. We will be waiting for the news that comes to light so that you can be up to date. so much of all the details that are to come in the new DCU.

