The DC Universe begins to move its gears! It seems that James Gunn has gone ahead with his reboot after the end of the strike.

James Gunn has dropped a bombshell on the DC Universe. Apparently, the second season of Peacemaker will officially be part of the DCU reboot. A reboot that we know nothing about today. Therefore, The Suicide Squad spin-off television series starring John Cena will not be part of an alternative universe or the multiverse. It will be canon and an integral part of the new DCU.

In a recent post published on Threads, James Gunn confirmed that the second season of Peacemaker will take place within the new DC Universe. In addition, the new season will address the harsh reset that Warner Bros. Pictures’ flagship cinematic universe is currently undergoing. What does this mean? It means that the HBO Max television series is going to be transcendental when it comes to knowing what the composition and configuration of the new DCU will be like, both in film and on television. This is a real bombshell, as it completely changes viewers’ expectations.

‘Peacemaker’ season 2 will be key in the DCU

Cinemascomics.com

James Gunn recently confirmed that no production released as part of the old DC Universe would be canon for the new DCU. However, some actors from the old DCEU will reprise their roles in the reboot. That includes John Cena as Peacemaker and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, among others. However, this setup creates a unique situation for Peacemaker as a series. Ultimately, the DCU reboot takes place between the premiere of seasons 1 and 2. We’ll see how it all fits together.

Last February 2023, James Gunn assured that the second season of Peacemaker was still underway. But that would not arrive until after Superman: Legacy and the Amanda Waller series on HBO Max. More recently, the DC Universe filmmaker confirmed that he had started writing the second season this month, just after the writers’ strike. Of course, the situation is a bit confusing within Warner Bros. Pictures. I hope everything ends up going well.