If you wanted to enjoy more epic moments from The Peacemaker, you’re in luck.

John Cena is the protagonist of this series.

After a fairly long season, it seems that the writers’ strike has come to an end. After paralyzing Hollywood and joining the actors’ strike, it seems that light is now beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel. After an agreement in principle, workers can now rewrite users’ favorite series and movies and of course, that also affects big names like James Gunn.

According to Gunn himself, the director, screenwriter and producer is currently working on one of the series that DC fans have liked the most: The Peacemaker. Also known as Peacemaker outside of Spain, This character played by John Cena will return to the screens with a new season which promises more action and fun than the first one we were able to enjoy last year.

Blood returns with this second season of The Peacemaker

For those of you who don’t know it, it is about a series that takes place right after the events of Suicide Squad that took place in 2021. That is, We would be talking about a spin-off that delves a little deeper into the character of The Peacemaker. If you want to take a look at its episodes, we inform you that it is available on HBO Max and that there you can enjoy the first season, which consists of a total of eight episodes.

James Gunn on S2 of ‘PEACEMAKER’ “Writing it now.” pic.twitter.com/wQFCLIPMef — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) October 2, 2023

It seems that you will still have to wait a little longer to enjoy this second season, but what is clear is that Peacemaker fans are already eager to relive the adventures of Christopher Smith. If you want to know a little about the plot, below we will tell you what it is about, sin spoilers, logically. So if it catches your attention, you already know what to do, give it a try because it will surely get you hooked.

The Peacemaker takes place right after the events that occur in The Suicide Squad (2021), as we mentioned previously. Once the protagonist returns home he becomes involved in a mission called Project Butterfly. Your role will be to exterminate some strange butterfly-shaped creatures that have taken over humans, therefore we can already tell you that you will be able to enjoy a lot of action. We’ll see what the second season has in store for you and most importantly, let’s see when we can give you a premiere date.

It seems that the new DC universe could mean the rebirth of the company. It remains to be seen if the new series and movies are up to par. of what the followers are waiting for.

