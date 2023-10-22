The statement with the reasons from the women’s team: a gesture to send a signal to the federation

Several players from the Jamaican women’s national team have announced their intention to boycott the next matches – the Gold Cup qualifiers – accusing their federation of “constant bad treatment”.

In a press release published on social networks by some managers of the team, which reached the round of 16 of the World Cup this summer, the “Reggae Girlz” denounce in particular the failure to pay bonuses.

“We announce with great regret that the players present at the World Cup will not participate in the international window in October for the qualifiers of the first Women’s Gold Cup”, reads the statement.

The players also complain of “bad organisation” and “bad management”. Jamaica will face Panama on October 25 and Guatemala on the 29th.

October 22, 2023 (modified October 22, 2023 | 10:08)

