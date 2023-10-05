It is inescapable that Jalisco is a hotbed of talent in the different creative industries, an example of this is animation, which has consolidated the State as one of the references where there is the most development around it, both nationally and in Latin America. This is also expressed by the Guadalajara filmmaker Samuel Kishi, recent winner of the Ariel 2023 in the category of best animated short film for his project “El Año del Radio” (2022).

“Jalisco is the capital of animation, I would even say of Latin America. A lot of animation is done on an artistic and cultural level, but also on an industrial level. We come from a great tradition of stop motion animators, like everything that was done in the late 90s and early 2000s by the seven magnificent animators: Sofía Carrillo, Karla Castañeda, René Castillo, Luis Téllez, León Fernández, José Medina and Rita Basulto, who have raised the name of Jalisco, as well as the following generations who have been pushing hard,” he shares.

But regarding the industrial area, he states that In Guadalajara there are many animation studios that are doing a lot of manufacturing and a lot of work for companies like Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Disney, “for example, episodes of ‘Rick and Morty’ are made in Guadalajara and it is something that we suddenly ignore, that there is a great seedbed of talent and that Guadalajara artists are international export artists.”

He also analyzes that in the last 10 years there has been a significant migration of Guadalajara artists who go to work in large studios in the United States, Europe and Canada, stating that they are all a source of pride for the State, added to the support they It exists like the ANIMEXICO scholarship promoted by Guillermo del Toro for young students to go to Gobelins in France to prepare, “these artists have an impressive level.”

Furthermore, animation in Jalisco is a tradition, which has existed for many years where the names of other relevant personalities such as Guillermo del Toro himself and Rigo Mora also shine. “We must continue to support new talents and support the industry so that they stay here and can have a very good and very dignified life as an animation artist within the State.”

An industry that is consolidating

One of the most relevant events held on animation in Jalisco is Pixelatl, which developed its 2023 edition from September 5 to 9 at Ciudad Creativa Digital. By the way, the director of this project, José Iñesta, talks about the support they have received from the State to encourage this event where the most important figures in animation worldwide coexist with students.

“The State has sheltered us incredibly well. There are public policies that favor the development of the audiovisual industry such as Filma Jalisco, or now that the Ariel Awards were held (at the Degollado Theater), we are also there and There are tax incentives to bring international production to Jalisco, in addition, there are also many universities that are responsible for preparing talents so that they can participate in this industry.”

Remember that it has been shown that at the Jalisco and Latin American level, the results delivered are of high quality and that the studies are capable of reacting effectively. “For that reason, it is that “When a production arrives and asks to increase the number of cartoon episodes, Jalisco can respond so quickly, because it has commercial allies in Latin America that make this possible.”.

Just as Samuel Kishi highlighted it, Iñesta also notes that the great contribution that the State gave in the field of animation was the stop motion technique with these seven animators, disciples of Guillermo del Toro and Rigo Mora, “they have made many multi-award-winning short films at international level. But there is already a level that goes beyond this technique with studios that are responsible for producing animation for companies internationally, Much of the content seen on the screens of Nickelodeon, Disney, Warner and BBC is produced in Jalisco, and employs hundreds of people. who are working in this sector, so animation (in the entity) has evolved a lot.”

Specialization grows

It highlights that an enormous degree of sophistication has been acquired, like what happens in the Taller del Chucho, another of the important animation projects in Jalisco, which is promoted by Guillermo del Toro and the University of Guadalajara. Scenes for the film “Pinocchio” were made in this center. Oscar winner. Precisely these seven magnificent animators from this perspective have made great audiovisual content from this creative venue as well.

The director of Pixelatl also confirms that the contribution of Jalisco in the field of animation for the rest of the country and internationally has been very important, taking as an example the stylistic resources, “On a cultural level, the dark, mystery and horror themes with unreal characters with a gloomy aesthetic. This contribution is from Jalisco to the world.” Everyone knows this school in Guadalajara because of the great works of Rigo Mora and Guillermo del Toro.

Iñesta also confirms that animation, more than a genre, is a medium, since it includes romance, drama, comedy and adventure. “This can be clearly seen in the different content that is coming to the screens, there is both for adults and children. Animation is a tool that allows you to tell a story, it adds value to the narrative.”

Although it stands out that the large production centers are concentrated in the United States and Canada, which has a comic tradition, or Japan with animes, it points out that Mexico is also in a very prominent place. Finally, he talks about the challenges that Mexican animation faces. “Previously we were looking for the animation to be as close to reality as possible. Then, photorealism began to be generated. And now what has happened with productions like ‘Spiderverse’ or ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ is that animation is moving away from the photorealistic medium and is looking for a medium that empowers the person who is watching the story to immerse themselves in the narrative itself. ”. That is, in the same animation different styles, techniques and graphics stand out to connect in a more direct way with the audience, “but always with the objective of being able to tell a story.”

Samuel Kishi. The director represents a new creative force in Jalisco. THE INFORMATOR. Navarrese

It is not a genre limited only to children

Just as Guillermo del Toro has already reiterated on previous occasions, such as when he won the Oscar for Best Animated Film in March 2023, animation is not only focused on children. “Animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre, it is ready to be taken to the next level, help us, let’s keep animation in the conversation. In that sense, Samuel Kishi more than agrees with him.

“Animation is a narrative tool. It is for all types of audiences and can address different very adult themes, or it can have different narratives in different layers.”

Another important point that stands out is the process of narrating through animation. “Well, this allows you to build and narrate imaginaries that suddenly both fiction and documentary are a little more limited due to production issues,” he says.

And Artificial Intelligence?

Iñesta shares that artificial intelligence has been part of animation for several years, “in fact the engines for real-time rendering use Artificial Intelligence. This is something that is already incorporated into the industry and we must remember that Artificial Intelligence is a tool that allows you to streamline processes, so we have to continue adopting it, that is our task.”

