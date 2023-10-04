Gold medal for Jalisco agriculture, which again confirmed last year its role as a national leader in agri-food production, both in the volume of food produced and in the value of production, as confirmed by the latest official reports of the System of Agricultural and Fisheries Information (SIAP) in the Agri-Food Expectations 2023 document.

According to the Secretary of Rural Development of the State Government, The Jalisco field accumulated 41 million 769 thousand 369 tons in 2022 with a commercial value of 217 thousand 821 million pesos, almost double the second place: Michoacán, which reached 114 thousand 924 million pesos.

In agricultural production, Jalisco is the great leader in production volume with 36 million 141 thousand 456 tons, followed by Veracruz with 29 million 967 thousand 747 tons.

Roberto de Alba Macías, president of the Agricultural Council of Jalisco (CAJ), highlighted that in recent years several productive regions have been converted, starting with the South of Jalisco, which had the vision of letting basic grains be planted and joining the dynamics that were coming. implementing in other states such as Michoacán with the planting of berries and avocado.

“A few years before, this new agri-food movement began in the Ciénega de Chapala area, mainly in Jocotepec, where the first berry ranches such as blueberries and blackberries were established, then the other regions joined in,” he commented.

He added that transnational companies also began to arrive that managed to articulate a high productivity and commercialization model, which has allowed several thousand producers to resolve this bottleneck situation.

In the case of agave, with the new boom that caused many producers who planted corn to stop doing so to join this crop.

However, in recent years they have had situations of high competition and overproduction, which has lowered the usefulness of these crops.

For Roberto de Alba, the agricultural sector will continue to grow in the coming years, but it is necessary to transfer technology to be more efficient and innovate with products with added value, especially in fresh products and meat.

The leader of the agricultural sector said that the great challenge for the agricultural sector is to diversify the markets and leave the comfort zone of the American Union and open new market niches in Europe and other Asian countries, such as Japan, where there is a high Food demand and the presence of agricultural products from Jalisco is minimal.

“That is where we believe the next step should be focused, the challenge above all is to diversify crops and explore new markets,” he concluded.

Low corn harvest predicted

The outlook for Jalisco corn producers is discouraging. The drought, the collapse in prices and the increase in the cost of inputs aggravated the outlook for this year.

Jalisco corn producers anticipate a poor harvest. The first sowing called irrigation peak (before the storm starts) are the ones that are in danger of being lost because the humidity is leaving.

“If it does not rain or this crop is not irrigated, production will be reduced, the cob will be smaller or without grains,” said Pedro Barbosa, corn technician and producer.

According to the producer of Jamay, Jalisco, production will decrease around 30% due to the delay in the storm.

In Jalisco, the average production per hectare is nine tons and it is expected that, for the next harvest, it will be between six and seven.

In terms of corn prices, a collapse is also expected, because in Sinaloa they are paying five thousand pesos per ton, while last year they paid eight thousand initially and, in the end, it was seven thousand 400 pesos.

“There are no good omens in the price, and then with the losses that will be so considerable, where are they taking the rural people,” Pedro Barbosa asked.

According to the technician, for each hectare of corn an investment of at least 30 thousand pesos is required, so if they pay five thousand, they will barely recover the investment, considering a yield of six tons.

“Instead of winning, you are going to lose because you are only going to get the investment out of the cost of the crop, but you are also adding gasoline and you are not going to earn from the labor.”

Due to the decrease in prices in recent years, many corn products migrated to other crops such as agave and berries, but now prices are also decreasing.

He added that the situation worsened for producers after the disappearance of Supports and Services for Agricultural Marketing (Aserca), through which future contracts were made, and also with the disappearance of Financiera Rural, which granted credits to producers.

The Jalisco countryside is generous in production. THE INFORMATOR/Archive

The diversification of the field, key to the advancement of the industry in the Entity

The diversification of the Jalisco countryside in agricultural and livestock products is the key factor to have national leadership.

Among the agricultural products in which Jalisco has leadership are tamarind (first place with 24,713 tons), chia (first place with 4,810 tons), sugar cane (second with 7.4 million tons), white corn ( second with three million 91 thousand tons), yellow corn (second with 860 thousand tons), tomatoes (fourth place with 196 thousand tons) and green chiles (fourth place with 193 thousand tons), among others.

Although the document does not inform about it, Jalisco agriculture also has the leading places in agricultural products such as tequila agave, raspberry, lime and blueberryas can be seen in the SIAP itself.

In the livestock sector, Jalisco is traditionally at the top of the lists in several products, such as milk (first place), pork (leader with 380 thousand tons), chicken meat (second, with 423 thousand tons), beef beef (second position, with 256 thousand tons, very close to the leader Veracruz with 281 thousand) and honey (third, with 6 thousand tons).

In this line, it is worth highlighting the Jalisco leadership in cow’s milk with two million 836 thousand 450 tons, above Coahuila and Durango with one million 553 thousand and one million 421 thousand tons.

Also the case of eggs, an area in which Jalisco has absolute leadership with a production of one million 668 thousand 283 tons.well above the second: Puebla, with 461 thousand tons.

Jalisco’s aquaculture and fishing production has a volume of 20,444 tons. In this line, the entity’s third place in the production of charal stands out, with 483 tons.

The State ranks second nationally as the largest producer of beef. THE INFORMATOR/Archive

Livestock sector, with ups and downs

Jalisco’s livestock sector recorded positive results last year, however 2023 has been complicated.

According to the Rural Development Secretariat of the State Government, last year a volume of five million 607 thousand 469 tons was achieved; well above second place, Durango, which reached a volume of two million 28 thousand tons.

Jalisco is the country’s main pork producer and the second largest beef producer. The State contributes more than 22% of the national milk production and 54% of the eggs produced in Mexico.

However, this year, due to the “severe” drought that hit the country and the third heat wave with temperatures of up to 45 degrees recorded in May, June and the first half of July, around 500 heads of cattle died, he said. the Jalisco Regional Livestock Union (UGRJ).

Roberto Velazco Antillón, president of the UGRJ, explained that high temperatures have caused the death of animals, mainly in the municipalities of Los Altos and Norte de Jalisco, among which are Teocaltiche, Unión de San Antonio, San Julián, Bolaños , San Martín de Bolaños, Colotlán, San Diego de Alejandría, Ojuelos and Huejuquilla

“If people are dying from heat stroke, imagine the animals. Between the combination of scarcity of water for animal consumption and heat stroke, some animals have died, perhaps in poor physical condition, sick, malnourished or already old.”

According to the leader of the livestock farmers, the local livestock associations have reported the problems they have with water and the death of animals.

“A few days ago the regional coordinators of the Union were there, and the data they gave us shows that 500 animals have died. The producers have zebu cross-breed cattle that last longer, but they introduced European-type cattle that are less resistant to heat. In Los Altos they reported to me large cows that also had heat stroke.”

According to ranchers’ estimates, each head of cattle is worth between 10,000 to 25,000 pesos, depending on the breed and age.

KEYS

Stands out in the generation of jobs in Mexico

A relevant data managed by the SIAP indicates that Jalisco is the leading state in employment generated by the agri-food sector. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the Entity had 657 thousand registered people, compared to 572 thousand in Michoacán.

In addition, the Entity leads in insured jobs. According to the Institute of Statistical and Informatics Information (IIEG), the State’s agricultural sector reported 120,101 insured workers in the month of May 2023, which represented an increase.

BACKGROUND CURTAIN

Agricultural production, at risk due to drought

The Agricultural Council of Jalisco (CAJ) considers that the delay of one month in the start of sowing due to the drought will affect crops.

“The producer, in the first rain, will surely want to plant, but for us it is unaffordable, there is a lot of risk between the investment and a possible profit. That is why we are promoting reconversion programs,” explained Roberto de Alba.

The CAJ leader explained that the El Niño phenomenon caused a greater risk for farmers who plant two crops in one year.

According to Roberto de Alba, the Ciénega and Valles regions are the most affected, while other regions that have an irrigation system will not be as affected. “Those can still come in on time as scheduled.”

The Council has a project to promote a program for the conversion of more profitable crops such as chia in the State, which includes support and financing for producers.