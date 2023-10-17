After DS Penske it’s Jaguar’s turn to unveil the car that will face the 2024 Formula E season, which will kick off in a few weeks with collective testing in Valencia.

In fact, on Tuesday the British team unveiled its single-seater for the next championship which will be available to the new pairing of Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy. The livery has remained substantially unchanged compared to last season, but the most important innovations are those linked to what is underneath the dress, in particular on the software that manages the single-seater.

“Last season the team and I experienced some highs together but also some lows, as often happens in motorsports. Getting four wins was fantastic and finishing in the top three in the drivers’ championship is a source of pride for me. 2023 is “It’s been a good year, but obviously it’s left us wanting more as a team. This has spurred us on for next season and I’m determined to fight for the title again. I’ve come close for several years,” explained the New Zealander, the which has been part of the Jaguar family since 2016.

Nick Cassidy, Jaguar Racing

Photo by: Jaguar Racing

If for Evans this is a confirmation, for Cassidy it will be a new adventure that will lead him to replace Sam Bird, who left the English team in the direction of McLaren. For the New Zealander, 2024 will also represent an opportunity to once again chase the title he missed last season. Cassidy, at the time in Envision, had in fact arrived in the fight until the last round of the calendar in London, but his retirement in the first of the two races of the weekend handed the world title to his rival Jake Dennis.

“Last season was my best performance in Formula E and it was incredible to take the title fight to the final weekend. Joining Jaguar TCS Racing is really exciting for me, and I’m hungrier than ever. I can’t wait to see what Mitch can do together when we hit the track in January,” Cassidy added.