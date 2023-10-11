Almost 75 years ago, Jaguar stunned everyone, on the Belgian motorway of all things. Because in 1949, Ron ‘Soapy’ Sutton set a fantastic top speed of 213.01 km/h with the XK120. The gasoline “sports car” was born. However, in 2023, Jaguar will bury the petrol sports car, with the F-Type ZP as the final farewell model.

ZP? As in Zoute (Gran) Prix?

With barely 150 copies, the F-Type ZP Edition is already becoming a collector’s item. The letters “ZP” are not a nod to the Belgian Zoute (Gran) Prix, but to the E-Type ZP, a racing version of the E-Type, after all the spiritual ancestor of the F-Type.

Every F-Type ZP gets the desirable 5-liter supercharged V8 in the front with 575 hp. Customers can choose from the bodywork – convertible or coupe – and the color scheme. You have a blue version (Oulton Blue Gloss) or a gray version (Crystal Gray Gloss). Admittedly, these are two fairly sober colors for a swing-out model. Although Jaguar says that the colors have never been offered on the F-Type before.

The end is not in sight

Is this F-Type ZP over-and-out for sports cars at Jaguar? Yes and no. Do you think a sports car should have a roaring combustion engine? Then Jaguar will be dead for you by 2024. Next year, the British will launch an electric GT that will offer extreme performance and a range of 700 kilometers.

That’s just the starting shot, because Jaguar wants to reinvent itself as an EV brand that will compete with the electric Porsches of this world. Necessary, because in recent years the brand has been somewhat forgotten by the general public due to a lack of new models.