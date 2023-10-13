Actress Jada Pinkett Smith was the indirect protagonist of Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Nearly two years after the slap heard around the world, Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out about the incident and her marriage to Will Smith.

While promoting her new book “Worthy,” which hits shelves on October 17, Jada Pinkett Smith sat down with People to reveal something huge about the viral Oscars moment in which Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife’s shaved head. Since she lives with alopecia and, as a result, chooses to keep her head shaved. Needless to say, a joke about Lieutenant O’Neil made by Rock was not well received. Will Smith followed up the slap by telling Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

The actress reveals something surprising.

Jada Pinkett Smith, like everyone else in the world, just assumed the situation was planned… and was as shocked as anyone to find out that Will Smith actually slapped Rock for real. “I thought: This is a parody. I thought: There’s no way Will is going to hit him. It wasn’t until Will started walking back to his chair that I realized it wasn’t a parody.”

The moment was definitely shocking and had huge consequences for Will Smith, so it’s an added surprise to realize that Jada Pinkett Smith was also taken aback by it. She also revealed that the first thing she asked Smith after the ceremony was simply, “Are you okay?”

Will Smith faced huge consequences for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

That moment where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in March 2022 was disconcerting at first; in fact, several broadcasts of the ceremony went completely blank as the networks panicked. But when everything calmed down, all hell broke loose. Shortly after slapping Rock, Smith took the stage to accept his best actor award for his role in King Richard, a film about Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams. The anointed winner then gave an extraordinarily tearful speech and received a standing ovation. However, Smith began facing major consequences almost immediately.

Not only was there reportedly an argument over whether or not to expel Smith from the ceremony on the spot, but Smith also resigned from the Academy (he had been a member since 2001) and was eventually banned from attending the ceremony for ten years. complete. In response, Smith issued a short, simple statement saying, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.” Smith’s next film, Emancipation, barely made a splash when it was released in 2022, and a sequel to his Netflix original film Bright was cancelled. Smith may have walked away from the ceremony with a statuette for best actor, but the effect this slap had on his career still seems irreversible.

Meanwhile, Chris Rock took some time to comment on the slap, but eventually addressed the incident in a Netflix special titled Selective Outrage.