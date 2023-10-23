Jacksen F Tiago’s son is again throwing a tantrum. Hugo Samir, son of Jacksen F Tiago, received sanctions from the PSSI Commissioner for hitting an opposing player.

Hugo Samir was quoted as saying Moots.Suara.com from the official PSSI website, they received sanctions from the PSSI Komdis, namely a ban on playing for 2 matches and a fine of IDR 2 million.

This heavy sanction was imposed by the PSSI Komdis after Hugo Samir beat his opponent in the 2023/24 EPA Liga 1 U-20 match between Persib U-20 vs Borneo U-20.

The incident of Hugo Samir beating a Persib U-20 player occurred on October 14 2023. This sanction from the PSSI Komdis adds to the long list of punishments that Hugo Samir has received.

Also read: People who are not ready to lose even get a red card, Hugo Samir is trolled by netizens

Hugo Samir’s name was in the public spotlight after Jacksen F Tiago’s son received a red card in the match against Uzbekistan U-24.

The Indonesian U-24 national team lost 0-2 to Uzbekistan in the last 16 match of the 2022 Asian Games, Thursday (28/9/2023), at the Sancheng Sport Center Stadium, China.

As a result of the red card he received, Hugo Samir received a lot of harsh criticism and even racial comments from netizens.

In response to this, Jacksen F. Tiago’s father confirmed that he would not take the matter to legal action.

“The racism we face. Many advised me to take this racism issue to legal action. But I don’t agree with that,” wrote Jacksen F. Tiago.

Also read: Jackson F. Tiago does not take legal action even though Hugo Samir is a victim of racism: I left him in the dark hole

He doesn’t think the problem will result in an apology alone and according to him an apology is not enough.

“Because if I take it to law, the person (racist) will definitely apologize, like the others. As if that is enough and he will become famous for a while,” he said.

Apart from that, Hugo Samir was also banned from playing for a year and had to pay a fine of IDR 5 million. He was accused of kicking the referee.