Juanra Bonet and Gonzo have been the guests tonight on Password to help the contestants while having a good time with their jokes and strategies.

After a very tense tiebreaker, Nuria has reached the final round of Password, with the firm goal of achieving 10,000 euros. Gonzo is the first to play and only gets four correct answers, leaving one also pending for the second round, so all the pressure falls on the shoulders of Juanra Bonet, who must get the remaining six words right.

Nuria has given clear and direct clues, and Juanra has been getting it right one by one until she returns to the only letter that Gonzo had missed. “Lama,” says Nuria, with only five seconds left. And Juanra, convinced, shouts: “Dalai!”

It was the correct answer! Joy has flooded the set and everyone has merged into a big hug. Nuria takes home the 10,000 euros from Password. Congratulations!